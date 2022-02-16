She’s not a child star anymore! Joey King‘s breakout role came in 2010 when she starred alongside Selena Gomez in the movie Ramona and Beezus. Over the years, she’s booked some major roles and even started her own production company, All the King’s Horses.

“I just really want to show people that what I do is so important to me, no matter what kind of role it is,” the actress told Teen Vogue in February 2019. “I want to show people that I can do any kind of role. That I can take on anything and really just go at it 110 percent. The biggest challenge in proving myself is being able to obtain those roles and certain characters that really get to show the range that I have and want to show.”

A lot of fans know Joey from her role as Elle Evans in the Kissing Booth franchise, which she played from 2018 until 2021. Amid playing the lovestruck teenager, the California native also received praise for her 2019 Hulu miniseries, The Act, a project for which she received an Emmy Award nomination.

While reflecting on her career during an August 2021 interview with Byrdie, the actress acknowledged that she’s “normally the youngest person in the room.” Reflecting on her younger years in Hollywood, Joey added, “I was so tired of people calling me ‘honey’ or ‘sweetie’ and putting me down all the time. I had so much more experience and responsibility than most people my age.”

As she got older, though, the Netflix star explained: “My work kind of started to speak for itself.”

Now that the Kissing Booth has come to an end, Joey is looking forward to her next phase of life.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, which I’m so lucky for, and I’ve experienced the ups and downs of being a lady in this industry and also being a young woman, which of course has its challenges,” she explained to Variety in August 2021. “People sometimes just assume that you don’t know what you’re talking about because you’re young, and that’s always hard. But I have to say that I really look up to the women who paved the way before me, being producing actresses, because it makes me feel inspired and confident heading into this next chapter of my career.”

