Growing up in the spotlight! Joey King got her start in Hollywood as a child star and has walked many red carpets over the years with some pretty stunning looks.

During the early days of her career, the Ramona and Beezus star dressed like a kid wearing colorful outfits to star-studded events. As she got older, her looks started to reflect her more mature roles.

“Yeah, I’m normally the youngest person in the room. … When I was 16, my friends were 30,” Joey told Byrdie during an August 2021 interview when reflecting on her career. “I was so tired of people calling me ‘honey’ or ‘sweetie’ and putting me down all the time. I had so much more experience and responsibility than most people my age.” The Kissing Booth star added, “My work kind of started to speak for itself.”

While younger fans may recognize the California native as Elle Evans from Netflix’s the Kissing Booth series, she’s shown off her talent in shows like The Act and movies like The Lie. Since then, Joey has continued nabbing roles in front of the camera but has also started to work behind the scenes with her All The King’s Horses production company.

“When I’m on new projects or when I’m pitching and in all these different meetings, I’ve come across so many people who still treat me like a child, and it is so upsetting,” the actress told Backstage in February 2022. “The thing is, I just try to remind myself that it says more about them than it does about me.”

With all these projects under her belt, it’s amazing that Joey even has the time to walk a red carpet. That being said, she turned heads while attending the Moonfall premiere in January 2022. At the event, Joey stunned in an all-blue outfit from the brand Milkwhite paired with a matching purse and accessories.

As she continues to figure out her future while in the public eye, Joey told Backstage that she is “very comfortable saying that I have no idea what I’m doing.”

The Netflix star added, “For me, that is producing right now; it’s just picking up scraps of knowledge and giving notes and opinions where they’re welcomed. I don’t know everything. I want to ask questions. I don’t want to be that person that’s like, ‘Oh, I’ve got this.’ Don’t say that you’ve got it when you don’t. That’s the worst.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Joey's best red carpet looks over the years.

