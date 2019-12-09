This may be hard to believe, but Jesse Metcalfe is turning 41 years old on Monday, December 9. The actor was 28 years old when he starred in the romantic comedy John Tucker Must Die, which means it’s been 13 years since viewers were introduced to the jock that ladies loved to hate, John Tucker.

For those who forgot, the movie follows an unlikely trio of high school girls who recruit the new girl in their plot to break the heart of the most popular boy in school. Other than Jesse, the series also starred Brittany Snow, Ashanti, Arielle Kebbel, Sophia Bush, Penn Badgley and Jenny McCarthy.

What has the cast been up to since the film premiered back in 2006? Well, J-14 did some investigating and turns out they’ve all stayed in the spotlight, went on to have super successful acting careers and have grown up so much!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover what the cast of John Tucker Must Die is up to now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.