JoJo Siwa has found love! The Dance Moms alum introduced her latest romance with dancer Dakayla Wilson in August 2024, and the two aren’t afraid to show off their love on social media!

Keep reading for complete relationship timeline:

JoJo first debuted their relationship via Instagram Stories on August 14, posting a photo of herself holding hands with Dakayla. The caption read, “Perfect day,” accompanied by a black heart emoji.

Dakayla reciprocated the gesture by posting the same image on her Instagram account. She added, “literally the most perfect day” along with a black heart emoji, and included several more photos from their visit to Disney California Adventure, including a charming picture of them holding hands. ICYMI, Dakayla was the runner-up on the most recent season of So You Think You Can Dance, where JoJo was also a judge.

The former Nickelodeon star also took to TikTok on the same day, posting a video from one of Dakayla’s dance classes. In the clip, JoJo shared, “Girlfriend taught a dance class so i took a weekend off of being JoJo Siwa and became her All Star Assistant.”

The “Karma” singer humorously remarked that Dakayla had “broke my body in half for this but WORTH IT.” On Instagram, JoJo added that she was getting “BACK TO THE DANCER ROOTS,” while Dakayla commented, “all star assistant or all star girlfriend ?”

Prior to Dakyala, JoJo’s most recent public relationship was with TikTok star Avery Cyrus.

The pair’s relationship, which lasted three months, ended in December 2022. Avery had spoken positively about JoJo at the time, stating, “I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family,” to E! News. However, JoJo later revealed on the podcast “Call Her Daddy” that the relationship left her with “residual trauma.”

She explained, “Our getting together was very public, our official relationship was very public, our breakup was very public. There has been a lot that went down, that if this microphone wasn’t on, I would tell you what she did.”

Despite the difficulties, JoJo noted that her focus on her career and art has helped her move forward, adding, “But I love love.” She admitted she didn’t fully grasp the impact of her past experiences until she began dating again.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover JoJo and Dakayla’s relationship timeline:

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.