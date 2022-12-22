Making a splash! JoJo Siwa has changed her style over the years and has played with varying looks. From streetwear to red carpet outfits, the Dance Moms star has her signature style down. However, her fashion evolution hasn’t stopped there as she’s starting to flaunt her new and improved swimwear looks online.

JoJo is a fun girl, and her bigger-than-life personality is expressed through her style. The Dancing With the Stars alum escaped the winter cold and went on a getaway to the Bahamas in December 2022.

“In absolute paradise. Best day at Perfect Day at CocoCay Island,” she captioned her December 2022 Instagram photo dump.

In the snapshots, JoJo rocked a groovy tie-dye two-piece swimsuit while enjoying a day on the beach. She paired the sports bra-like top with suspender bottoms and completed the look with beaded jewelry and pink high-top sneakers.

JoJo took her online fans with her through the first 24 hours of her Royal Caribbean cruise with a mini vlog via TikTok. She did more activities than one does during an entire vacation, from rock climbing to water slides and exploring a local island, the dancer did it all.

Later in her vacation, the Nebraska-turned-California dancer continued her tropical girl slay when she rocked a wet suit-inspired one-piece swimmy. JoJo channeled her inner Y2K girl in the suit that featured long sleeves and a Hawaiian flower design.

Beyond her bold fashion sense, the So You Think You Can Dance judge exudes confidence and practices loving herself from within. JoJo often talks about body positivity and encourages her fan base to love every part of themselves.

“I think all bodies are beautiful. Every time I have this pooch area in my belly I say, ‘That’s where my baby’s going to go one day,’” she told Yahoo Life in July 2022.

“We have these bodies – that are able to do such magical things in our senses and I think we need to spend less time shaming them and more time appreciating them.”

Keep scrolling to see JoJo Siwa’s best bikini moments!

