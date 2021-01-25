Opening up! JoJo Siwa discussed her sexuality and came out as part of the LGBTQ+ community on Friday, January 22, by taking to social media with a shirt reading “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

“My cousin got me a new shirt,” the 17-year-old internet sensation captioned the Twitter photo. Then, one day later, she told fans in an Instagram Live video that she’s “really happy” after coming out.

“Personally, I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I’ve been happy for a little bit now. It’s just so, so, so awesome,” the Nickelodeon star told her millions of followers before addressing how she would “label” herself. “The reason I’m not going to say this answer is because I don’t really know this answer. I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I’m super duper happy and I want to share everything with the world, but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public. Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s OK.”

JoJo continued, “There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it’s OK. Of course, people are going to say it’s not normal, but nothing is normal. Literally not one thing about anybody is normal and it’s OK not to be normal, it’s OK to be a little different, it’s OK to be a little weird, strange, different. That’s something we should never, ever be afraid of. That’s something we should be proud of. … I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, that’s what matters.”

Throughout the 14-minute livestream, the “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress fielded questions from fans about her ex-boyfriend Mark Bontempo (noting that “people in life break up”), how long she’s been a part of the LGBTQ+ community (“I think my whole life”) and whether or not her parents are being supportive. “Like my dad said, love is universal. You guys can love whoever you want to love, and you guys can do in life whatever you want to do,” JoJo said, concluding the video.

