She was born this way! JoJo Siwa came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January 2021, and has been receiving major support ever since.

“I never wanted [my coming out] to be a big deal,” the Nickelodeon star told People during an April 2021 interview. “I’ve known since I was little.”

JoJo confirmed her sexuality with a photo uploaded to social media in which she was wearing a shirt that read, “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.” She captioned the snap with, “My cousin got me a new shirt.” After coming out, the blonde beauty hosted an Instagram Live where she was flooded with support from fans.

“Personally, I have never, ever, ever been this happy before and it feels really awesome. I’ve been happy for a little bit now. It’s just so, so, so awesome,” she said at the time. When asked how she planned to “label” herself, JoJo explained that she didn’t “really know this answer.” When chatting with People, the former Dance Moms star clarified that she likes the term “queer,” but “technically, I would say that I am pansexual because that’s how I have always been my whole life is just like, my human is my human.”

Speaking of her “human,” JoJo revealed that she had “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world” girlfriend during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in February 2021. Days later, she introduced Kylie Prew to the world. JoJo met the Florida native while on a cruise, per People. “I told her my whole spiel that I tell everyone when they ask me my life story,” the Blurt actress explained to the magazine. “She goes, ‘I could have Googled that. I want to know your life story. You just told me about your career. I want to know about you.’ And I was like, ‘No one’s ever asked me that before.’”

Since they made things official on January 8th, 2021 — which JoJo confirmed via Instagram when celebrating their one-month anniversary — the couple constantly gushed over each other online. “She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world,” JoJo said about Kylie. “And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more every day.”

Scroll through our gallery to read all of JoJo’s quotes about her sexuality after coming out as part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.