Calling it quits. JoJo Siwa has split from girlfriend Kylie Prew after less than a year together.

Us Weekly confirmed the news on Wednesday, October 20, with a source telling the publication: “JoJo and Kylie did break up.”

“Some [Dancing With the Stars] cast are aware about the breakup,” the insider added. “Kylie stopped attending the show so she hasn’t been seen in the audience since they split.”

Prior to their breakup, eagle-eyed fans noticed the Florida teen in the crowd during the DWTS live shows.

Going forward, the source noted, “JoJo is focusing on the competition and giving her all. While it’s a rough time for her, she’s handling DWTS very professionally and still putting on a smile and giving 100 percent. She doesn’t want to let down her fans.”

Fans first started to speculate that the pair had broken up after JoJo got candid about going through an emotional experience.

“This has been a WEEK. My brain has never been so overwhelmed/overloaded with not only work but also personal life,” the Dance Moms alum captioned an Instagram post from October 9. “Even though this week has been one of the hardest in my life for so many different reasons, it’s also been one of the best. I’m thankful for every time I smiled this week and every time I smiled in the last 18 years.”

JoJo further hinted at a possible split while chatting with reporters following the October 12 episode of DWTS, noting that dancing on the show has been “an escape” following some “extreme” personal struggles.

“This week was very, very extreme and something that I had never gone through and something that I’ve never felt before,” she shared, per Us Weekly. “I’m really lucky that every day this week, I got to spend three hours with my best friend in rehearsals. At the end of rehearsal, she would go, ‘OK, we got there. You OK? Cool.’ … It definitely has been a week, but because of my family, because of this song, because of the show, I’m on the other side of it.”

JoJo and Kylie took their relationship public nearly a month after The J Team star announced via social media that she was a member of the LGBTQ+ community in January. At the time, she revealed during a February appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she had “the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world.”

Days later, the “Boomerang” songstress introduced fans to Kylie.

“After being my best friend for over a year … I got to start calling this exceptional human my girlfriend … and since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!” JoJo wrote on Instagram at the time. “She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective and just the most beautiful perfect person in the world. And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!”

Before they started dating, the duo met while on a cruise ship. In December 2020, JoJo gushed to J-14 exclusively about meeting her “best friend.”

“We were just hanging out and then I was like, ‘Whoa, this girl is fun,’” JoJo gushed. “I was like ‘You are insane, and I love you to death.’ So, I met my best friend last year on Christmas Eve, actually.”

