JoJo Siwa … is not finished. The “Karma” singer just announced she’s not only dropping a new single and music video, but an entire debut EP titled Guilty Pleasure. Yeah… Just keep reading.

When Does JoJo Siwa’s ‘Guilty Pleasure’ EP Come Out?

JoJo’s EP is set to be released on July 12, 2024.

“GET THE F*** READY. GUILTY PLEASURE (Song & Official Music Video) COMING IN 13 DAYS,” she wrote as her caption on a June 30 Instagram post. “Thats not it… There’s actually 5 SONGS COMING YOUR WAY IN 13 DAYS. GUILTY PLEASURE my DEBUT EP available EVERYWHERE July 12th🖤✝️🛠️🦺🐻❣️!!! Guilty Pleasure•Balance Baby•Yesterdays Tomorrows Today•Choose UR fighter•KARMA• The count down is ON.”

How Many Songs Is JoJo Siwa Releasing? Tracklist Details

JoJo is officially releasing five songs, which include two previously released tracks: “Karma” and “Choose UR Fighter”

The announcement of her EP follows weeks of hints from the former Dance Moms star, including the debut of several new tattoos by JoJo, such as a bear with wings on her upper arm and another tat to honor her song “Boomerang” being the 417th video to hit 1,000,000,000 views.

She wrote in one Instagram caption, “When I got an idea and made the call a few weeks ago to change my next music release after KARMA one of the first things I decided was to take the construction fit from my 21st birthday and make it a part of it… it made sense because this fit got added to the list of peoples guilty pleasures:) first photo says it all🦺.”

She continued, “Anyways I got tattoos in one day this week… a tattoo in honor of what you’re finding out about tomorrow🖤✝️🦺🛠️🐻❣️(second slide)… and a tattoo to honor Boomerang being the 417th video to hit 1,000,000,000 views (7th slide)!”

‘Inside JoJo Siwa Backlash Over New Rebrand

JoJo has been making headline after headline since launching her new “bad girl” rebrand with the release of her single “Karma” in April 2024. This sparked controversy when a viral clip emerged of JoJo discussing her new music direction and her introduction of a genre she calls “gay pop.”

Social media erupted with accusations of her being “disrespectful” and “ignorant” as “gay pop” has an established history and the contributions of queer and non-queer artists.

Finally, when asked by TMZ she wanted to retract her statement, JoJo clarified that she believes she is “definitely not” the inventor of “gay pop.”

“I definitely am not the inventor of ‘gay pop,’ for sure not. But I do want to be a piece in making it bigger than it already is. I want to bring more attention to it,” she told the outlet.

