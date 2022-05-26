Fans have watched JoJo Siwa grow up right before their eyes, but did you know the actress and singer is actually super tall? Keep reading for more details about the “Boomerang” musician’s height.

How Tall Is JoJo Siwa?

It’s been reported that the former Dance Moms star is actually anywhere between 5’7″ and 5’9.” However, the songstress set the record straight in a February 2018 YouTube video, explaining that she’s “more like 5’8.5″ or 5’9″.”

What Has JoJo Siwa Said About Her Height?

“I have literally seen so many tweets about why I’m so tall,” she shared in a YouTube video from August 2018, titled “The Truth on Why I’m So Tall.” JoJo added, “I don’t know, maybe I’ve just been tall my whole life, so it doesn’t faze me, but it fazes some of you guys!”

While she hasn’t spoken much about her height, JoJo has made headlines for photos of her towering over other celebs. She and real-life BFF Meghan Trainor, for one, have a major height difference and it shows when they’re standing next to each other.

The “All About That Bass” singer recalled going to JoJo’s house for the first time and coming face to face with some of the “coolest things.”

“It looks like a museum of JoJo,” Meghan gushed to J-14 exclusively in June 2021. “That was like an iconic moment that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. One of her toilets has — you know, how her Tesla has her face all over it? She did that to her toilet and I was like, ‘Nobody is cooler than you are.’ Like, this is insane. And she was like, ‘I know, right?!’ … I think that was the coolest moment I have with her. I’ve had many, but that one was one I’ll never forget.”

She added, “We did carpool in her car and singing, and she interviewed me, and we sang my songs. It was the best day ever. And I told my glam, I was like, ‘Make me Jojo Siwa.’ And they crushed it, obviously.”

While JoJo is taller than Meghan, she actually has nothing on girlfriend Kylie Prew. In pictures of her and JoJo, the Florida teen towers over her girlfriend, and it’s super cute!

