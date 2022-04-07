RIP, JoJo Siwa‘s ponytail. The Dance Moms star just revealed that she cut off her iconic ponytail in a dramatic hairstyle transformation. On April 7, the singer posted a selfie of herself with her hair completely chopped off, with the caption: “HAPPPPPY.”

Just a day earlier, the young star revealed the chop with a video of a hairdresser cutting her hair, and Demi Lovato‘s “Cool For the Summer” playing in the background. The post, which didn’t include the finished result, was captioned, “Mayyyyy have done something todayyyy. 💇🏼‍♀️”

The Nickelodeon star, 18, is known as “JoJo with a bow” for her famous slicked back side ponytail, with a bow to tie it all up. JoJo has even monetized the hairstyle by partnering with Claire’s and Target for her own line of hair bows. The “BOOMERANG” singer sat down with Forbes back in September 2021 after being listed one of the magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

“It all started with the bows. So far, we’ve sold over 80 million bows,” she told Forbes. The outlet reported that the bows range in price anywhere from $5 to $16 which means JoJo has made at least $400 million from bow sales alone.

But recently, the star had begun to experiment with her hairstyles, including space buns, and a half up half down moment. She has even dyed her hair brown a couple of times from her normal blonde. And of course, she has now cut off her locks entirely.

“So I just got my hair cut yesterday, and yesterday I went for the ‘down and curly’ moment, but today I went for an ‘up and back’ moment,” she said on her Instagram Story shortly after revealing her new short haircut. “Let me know what y’all think; I think I might be into the ‘up and back.’”

“It’s going to be different every day, as I’m still learning how to do it, the singer added. “It’s way different than long hair. It’s crazy! But I’m obsessed.” So are we, JoJo!

Scroll through our gallery for a peek at the singer’s newly revealed short hair.

