JoJo Siwa is sharing advice to the new cast of Dance Moms: A New Era.

As the reboot gears up for its August 7 debut on Hulu, the original series star shared her top tips for the fresh faces stepping into the spotlight, following the rhythm of her and her fellow stars like Maddie Ziegler, Kenzie Ziegler, Chloe Lukasiak, Brooke Hyland, Paige Hyland, Nia Sioux, Kendall Vertes and Kalani Hilliker.

“Honestly, y’all are so young,” the 21-year-old, who partook two seasons with Abby Lee Miller‘s junior elite team, told E! News in August 2024. “Have fun with it. Don’t be nervous about it.”

And don’t forget to soak up every moment on that dance floor.

“You got to film a TV show,” said Jojo, who danced her way to a big deal with Nickelodeon after leaving Lifetime’s series in 2016. “Enjoy the wave and make the most of it. If something is showing success, go further in that direction. But if for one second you don’t like it, run away because it’s a very hard industry to be a part of. And if you got it, you got it. But if you don’t, you don’t. And that is OK as well.”

Even though JoJo and her dance crew have been shining bright as solo stars since the show’s final curtain in 2019, she’s rooting for the new dancers to carve out their own paths.

“Stay original,” she urged. “Don’t try to be Maddie and Kendall and Kalani and Nia and JoJo and Kenzie because that’s not you, and you are special. So be yourself.”

“Don’t try to be Abby,” she stressed. “Because Abby is Abby and no one can be Abby.”

Regardless of what happens, the “Karma” singer said she’s pumped to watch the new series unfold.

“I’ll sure as hell be tuned in and can’t wait to watch, because I know the behind the scenes of what really happened and so I’m excited to see how it really plays out on TV,” the “Karma” singer shared. “I’m eager to see if it’s really real or are they, like, trying to make a TV show?”

For JoJo, the magic of Dance Moms came from its authenticity.

“That was really real. We weren’t trying to make a TV show.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.