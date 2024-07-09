JoJo Siwa is getting a docuseries — and she’s teaming up with Dance Moms mastermind Jeff Collins for it!

On July 9, 2024, Variety reported that this untitled project will give an inside look at JoJo’s life, both on and off the stage. The news of the documentary comes in the midst of the Dance Moms alum, 21, dropping her new EP, Guilty Pleasure, on July 12 — featuring her TikTok viral song “Karma” and four other tracks.

According to Resilient Content, the “coming-of-age premium docuseries will follow the personal and professional life and career of JoJo Siwa. Cameras will get an in-depth look into her creative process as she charts her course as an adult pop star – evolving from the beloved child star audiences adored on screen. JoJo will reveal what it’s like to be one of the world’s most famous 20-year-olds running various businesses, fulfilling a recording deal, and living by herself for the first time. The storylines will emanate from JoJo, told in first person by her and those within her inner circle. For the first time, audiences will get a glimpse of the persona as she reveals who she is in the quiet moments away from the blaring lights of the stage.”

JoJo first burst onto the scene in the spinoff Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, where she first caught everyone’s attention at just 8 years old — thanks in part to Jeff Collins, who also served as an executive producer.

Since her time on Dance Moms, she’s captivated a huge fan base with her YouTube videos and Nickelodeon ventures. Now, as she drops her latest music, she’s made a complete shift from her “good girl” image to, well, “bad girl.”

The Nickelodeon alum spoke to ET on the set of her video for “Karma,” where she dished about embarking on her more adult chapter in her career.

“It’s been something that we’ve tried to figure out the best way to navigate,” she admitted. “I do have such a young fan base, and I do have a lot of kids that look at JoJo Siwa and still follow my music from years ago. However, you know, I’m not the same that I was when I was 14.”

