Is there anything JoJo Siwa can’t do? She’s a singer, dancer and now, she’s adding scream queen to the list! That’s right, the Dance Moms alum is hitting the big screen for her new horror comedy film, All My Friends Are Dead.

Keep reading to get a full breakdown on the upcoming movie.

What Is ‘All My Friends Are Dead’ About?

It seems the title of the film might be a giveaway of what to expect! The movie follows a group of college friends that are headed to a music festival called Karmapalooza (fitting name). A weekend of fun and partying quickly takes a turn, as the group of young adults are murdered one by one.

“Being stuck indoors together causes their internal rifts and shared past to surface,” the synopsis teases. “Even worse, an uninvited guest joins the party and decides they need to pay for their transgressions by murdering them in extremely gory ways tied to their specific sins.”

When Does ‘All My Friends Are Dead’ Come Out?

The slasher film is slated to release in select theaters on August 2nd, 2024. If the theaters aren’t your vibe (booo) then you can watch it on Demand or Digital that same day!

Who Is Starring in ‘All My Friends Are Dead’?

JoJo isn’t the only big name tied to the upcoming film. Jade Pettyjohn, who you may recognize from appearing in Henry Danger, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, among others, will also be starring in the horror film. Alongside Jade, Ali Fumiko Whitney, Justin Derickson, Jennifer Ens and Julian Haig are also set to star.

What Has the Cast Said About ‘All My Friends Are Dead’?

Leading lady Jade has opened up about the suspense of All My Friends Are Dead. “I read the script and I’m a huge horror fan. I love movies. And I feel like I’m pretty good at being able to predict what happens,” she told Access Hollywood in July 2024.

“But I was reading this script and I was constantly surprised. I felt like the plot twists were incredible. It’s such a crazy, chaotic film but there’s also a heart, there’s a storyline in the middle of it that is just the heart and soul of the whole thing.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.