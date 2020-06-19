JoJo Siwa‘s new single and music video, “Nonstop,” is out today and IT. IS. EPIC. The Celebrity Watch Party star talked to J-14 all about it and said she’s insanely “proud” with how the video turned out. Of course, we had to ask her about the Greatest Showman vibes we’re picking up on in the video, which also led us to some of her other favorites movies and shows. As it turns out, the Dance Moms star watches Suite Life on Deck every single night! Make sure to watch the video above and make sure to check out the “Nonstop” video here!

