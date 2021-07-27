No one can dull JoJo Siwa‘s shine! The superstar is lacing up her dancing shoes in the first trailer for her upcoming Paramount+ movie The J Team, set to premiere later this year.

In the clip, released on Tuesday, July 27, the former Dance Moms star, 18, shows up at her dance studio wearing her signature rainbow look with a matching hair bow. After ensuring her onscreen BFFs (Kerrynton Jones and Kiara T. Romero) that she did, in fact, arrive at their dance studio “by unicorn,” JoJo’s life takes a dramatic turn. The arrival of new dance instructor Poppy, played by Tisha Campbell, turns JoJo’s world from fab to drab.

“Cheer up, this is going to be fun. As long as you follow my rules,” Poppy tells the dance team in the minute-and-a-half long video. “No high-tops, no ponytails and absolutely no bows.”

JoJo promises that she’ll “try harder to blend in,” but the trailer shows her eventually getting kicked off the dance team. “What if we celebrated everyone being unique,” the songstress says before introducing her new competition team: The J Team. Together, the dancers hit the stage as a whole new troupe. Throughout the clip, fans also got a first listen to some of JoJo’s six new songs, which are set to be featured in the film.

The J Team, which also stars Laura Soltis and Julia Marley, was also executive produced by JoJo herself. She first announced the musical film while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in February of this year.

“Me and my friends at Nickelodeon, we are making a musical,” she gushed at the time. “I’m so pumped up about it. This musical is centered around my life and also centered around being yourself and centered around staying true to who you are. Even when the world is telling you, ‘It’s not gonna happen, it’s not gonna happen,’ you believing because you’re you. That’s what this movie’s all about.”

With her producer role on the film, JoJo told Entertainment Weekly during a June interview that she made decisions about everything from costumes to how she’ll be portrayed on stage.

“I said, ‘JoJo is JoJo. JoJo’s not a character. JoJo’s not a guinea pig. JoJo’s a human, and it’s me,'” she recalled, noting that it was “really easy” to act in the movie. “What I’m about is just so real and so natural and nothing is made up that it’s like, I don’t have to think about it.”

The J Team premieres on Paramount+ on Friday, September 3.

