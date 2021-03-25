Big things are happening for JoJo Siwa! The internet sensation is headed back to Nickelodeon for a new musical titled The J Team.

In February 2021, the network, in partnership with Awesomeness, announced that the former Dance Moms star would be headed to Canada to start production on the 90-minute musical movie. According to the cast’s Instagram pics, they all officially finished filming in March 2021!

“I am so excited to be filming The J Team! It has so much singing and dancing,” JoJo said in a statement. “I can’t wait for everyone to hear all of my new music in the movie and see the big ending!”

Syrinthia Studer, head of the Awesomeness and Nickelodeon Live-Action Film Studio, called JoJo a “big part of our family” when announcing the film. As fans know, the songstress is no stranger to Nickelodeon programming. Over the years, she’s voiced roles for The JoJo & BowBow Show Show, starred in the movie Blurt, appeared in The Thundermans and more. Now, the blonde beauty will have her own lead role!

“I, right now, am in Vancouver, Canada and I’m so excited. Me and my friends at Nickelodeon, we are making a musical,” JoJo said during a February 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. “I’m so pumped up about it. This musical is centered around my life and also centered around being yourself and centered around staying true to who you are. Even when the world is telling you, ‘It’s not gonna happen, it’s not gonna happen,’ you believing because you’re you. That’s what this movie’s all about.”

During the interview, JoJo also teased the music that will be featured in the film and said she’s worked “so hard” on the upcoming tunes. “There’s six original songs on the soundtrack and then two of my old songs,” she explained. “But one of them is a full revamped remix and it’s so much fun.”

JoJo noted that she created 27 songs that were narrowed down to the six used in the movie. “It’s been a process, but it’s been so much fun,” she gushed. “I’m so excited!”

From the sound of it, this is going to be one musical fans won’t want to miss! Of course, JoJo isn’t starring in the film alone. Some of her famous friends will also be taking the stage to help the songstress tell this story. Scroll through our gallery for all the details on The J Team so far, including release date, plot and cast.

