It looks like JoJo Siwa may officially be taken! The Nickelodeon star has been spotted spending a lot of time with social media star Elliott Brown, and some fans are totally convinced that they’re dating. Elliott has made multiple appearances on the “D.R.E.A.M.” songstress’ social media accounts, and everyone is so here for the rumored new pairing.

It all started on February 22, 2020, when JoJo shared a snap of her and some friends (including Elliott) on a ride at Six Flags Magic Mountain — a theme park in Santa Clarita, CA.

“I mean, you could say we had a bit of fun. Thank you @sixflagsmagicmountain for a perfect day!” she captioned it.

Then, on February 25, 2020, the 16-year-old posted another snap with her rumored beau, and get this — they even wore matching shoes in it!

“Twinning for the win!” she wrote on Instagram. “E didn’t have shoes that matched his outfit so I made him wear some fancy sparkly high tops! I’d say we look pretty cool.”

On February 27, 2020, JoJo and Elliott posted another photo together, and this time, the blonde beauty captioned it with a few pink hearts.

And on March 2, 2020, the singer shared another post that featured Elliott! This time, it was a video on TikTok, and it showed the two stars engaging in a secret handshake and then dancing together.

On March 11, 2020, the singer finally opened up about her rumored relationship.

“I’ve actually talked with him about how I was gonna answer this, ’cause I was like, ‘I know it’s gonna come up some time.’ Elliot is his name, he has been a family friend of mine for, oh gosh — I’ve known him since he was eight! Since I was eight,” she explained to E! News. “He came out here and we had a really great time. He’s an awesome kid, and his family are the nicest people ever and we’ve been friends for forever. We’ve always had a joke in our family that we would be cute together.”

When the outlet told the Dance Moms star that he thought she and Elliott were adorable together, she gushed, “I do too.”

“I will say, I’m really excited to see him this weekend,” she added. “He’s coming back out here. He’s awesome.”

OK, but wait — who is her rumored new man? What is he most famous for? How old is he and who has he been linked to besides JoJo? We’re breaking it all down for you. Scroll through our gallery to uncover everything we know so far about JoJo’s rumored new boyfriend, Elliott.

