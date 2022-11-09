It’s going to be quite the holiday season! JoJo Siwa has “really special” plans for her “first-ever” Christmas with girlfriend Avery Cyrus, the songstress exclusively tells J-14. Unsurprisingly, (Avery, don’t read this), there are a lot of gifts in store.

“This will actually be my first-ever holiday season with a significant other,” the “Boomerang” singer, 18, gushes while promoting her partnership with Ocean Spray’s Power Your Holidays™ Social Campaign. “I’m so excited.”

The former Dance Moms star went on to say that Avery, 22, is going to be “like a little kid on Christmas morning” because there are going to be “50 presents” for her to open. “My No. 1 love language is gift giving. So, she’s gonna have to enjoy it,” JoJo adds, noting that she’s all about “personalized” gifts.

“I like to do things that are like super custom, if that makes sense,” JoJo shares. “So, I’ll probably get us custom matching hoodies, custom onesies, custom blankets, custom cups, custom water bottles — everything.”

And, there’s a very special TikTok in store, which will feature JoJo, Avery and a room full of gifts!

“I’m not gonna tell her that I got her anything and I’m gonna have this whole room set up somewhere with just a bunch of things that she has to open,” she teases. “Oh my gosh. It’s gonna be great!”

When it comes to their budding relationship, the couple are going strong and celebrated their one-month anniversary earlier this month. JoJo tells J-14 that Avery is super supportive of her career.

“This girl watches every single thing of mine that’s ever been on the internet!” the Nebraska native says, laughing. “She was like, ‘Oh, I saw you did the Bean-Boozled challenge with Sophia Grace. I was like, that was seven years ago — fully back on my channel! She’s like, I watched your old Musical.ly [videos] from when you were on Dance Moms. I was like, ‘Why?’ Her YouTube search history is like JoJo Siwa slime, JoJo Siwa crazy house, JoJo Siwa bedroom. It’s just everything. It’s hilarious.”

Other than her sure-to-be epic holiday season with her girlfriend, JoJo is helping Ocean Spray celebrate the 110th anniversary of their Jellied Cranberry Sauce with the Power Your Holidays™ Social Campaign. The internet star divulges that she’s “overly passionate” about the Jelly Cranberry Sauce being her “favorite food” and is also urging her TikTok followers to pay homage to the Jelly Cranberry Sauce’s iconic jiggle by duetting Ocean Spray using their “Wiggle, Wiggle, Jiggle, Jiggle” song.

When it came to making her video, the “Kid in a Candy Store” musician wanted the Jelly Cranberry Sauce to “stand out,” so she opted for a blue outfit.

“Opposite colors are making it happen,” JoJo said. “Then, the sunglasses. I really was just in my kitchen and they were on the counter randomly, the rhinestones sunglasses. I was like, ‘Oh let’s go, sunglasses on, hood up feeling it.’ And we went for it.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.