Sorry, you guys, but the Jonas Brothers upcoming book, BLOOD, has been postponed indefinitely.

“It’s important to us that our memoir BLOOD is perfect and that we share it when the time is right. Because of that, we’re taking some extra time to write our story,” the band wrote in a statement on Twitter on Monday, July 6. “We’ll update everyone shortly once we have more info.”

It’s important to us that our memoir “BLOOD” is perfect and that we share it when the time is right. Because of that, we’re taking some extra time to write our story. We’ll update everyone shortly once we have more info. — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) July 6, 2020

For those who missed it, the book was originally supposed to come out on November 12, 2019, but was then pushed back to March 17, 2020. And in February 2020, Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas announced that they had changed its release date once again, and that it was set to hit stands on October 20, 2020.

But wait, what was it supposed to be about, you ask? Well, according to their website, BLOOD “details the incredible true story of the Jonas Brothers — from the band’s creation, phenomenal rise to superstardom, break up at the height of their fame and now reunification.”

Wow, how awesome does that sound?! Hopefully we get to read it soon! For those who forgot, the former Disney group announced that they were getting back together back in February 2019 — six years after their heartbreaking split. After that, they released a new album, called Happiness Begins, dropped a documentary, embarked on a massive world tour and made their very own concert movie — and seeing them up on stage together again was seriously a dream come true!

Earlier this year, the guys also revealed that they had another album in the works. Yep, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the “Sucker” crooners explained, “We did finish [the album]. Then, obviously the world changed quite a bit. The new album as a whole, we’re just going to wait a second and see what all happens.”

We can’t wait to hear it!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.