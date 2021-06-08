Fans are finally getting a chance to read the Jonas Brothers‘ story, because their memoir BLOOD has an official release date!

In June 2021, Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas took to Instagram and announced to their millions of followers that after being postponed multiple times, their highly anticipated book would be released before the end of the year.

“We put so much of ourselves into this memoir and it was so important for us to take the time to make sure our story was told the right way,” the New Jersey natives wrote alongside snippets from the book. “BLOOD follows the moments and experiences that shaped us, all the different directions our hearts were pulled and how we found our way back to one another. This is our story told from the very beginning and from each of our unique perspectives.”

Initially planned to be released in 2019, the release of BLOOD was pushed back nearly two years after the JoBros told fans that they wanted it to be “perfect.” After pushing the date back from November 2019, the boys had a projected release date of March 2020, which was then changed to October 2020. The boys then took to Twitter in July 2020, and shared that they were “taking some extra time to write our story.”

“It’s important to us that our memoir BLOOD is perfect and that we share it when the time is right,” Nick, Joe and Kevin wrote at the time. “We’ll update everyone shortly once we have more info.”

Now, BLOOD is finally coming, and from the sound of it, the boys spilled a lot of tea. Not only did Nick, Joe and Kevin get a chance to tell their story, but according to the memoir’s website, their youngest brother, Frankie Jonas, also got a chance to write some “occasional interludes” sprinkled throughout the book.

“Alternating between the perspectives of each brother, BLOOD is an epic narrative of the Jonas journey as each of them remembers it,” the book’s summary reads. “In turns funny, irreverent, and eye-opening, it’s an unencumbered look at the ranks of fame and stardom, and a story of learning to find individuality within the blood ties of band and family.”

An excerpt from the book shared via Instagram teases what fans will read about the group’s heartbreaking 2013 split. “And the tsunami was inside me, building up as Nick spoke. I still remember the exact words he said, which were a bit different than what Kevin recalled but hit me a lot harder: ‘My heart is no longer in this,'” Joe wrote.

Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about the Jonas Brothers’ memoir BLOOD.

