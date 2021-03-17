The Jonas Brothers sparked split rumors in February 2021 when Nick Jonas announced the release of his solo record Spaceman, but the boys have assured fans that they’re not going anywhere!

“Absolutely, more music!” Joe Jonas gushed during a March 2021 Instagram Live with his brothers. “We plan on releasing a body of work. We’re not 100 percent sure when, obviously this last year kind of shifted timelines quite a bit for everyone, so that’s our reasoning. We’re not holding anything back from the fans that want new music, but we’ve got some good stuff we’re working on and we can’t wait to share it with you guys.”

Fans of the three-piece boy band weren’t the only ones worried that the brothers were going their separate ways after the Spaceman announcement, Kevin Jonas himself was too. “I gotta ask: Are we good? ‘Cause I see you’re doing a lot of solo stuff. Are we still a band?” Kevin asked Nick when he was hosting Saturday Night Live. The “Jealous” crooner responded, “Kevin, the band is still together. I promise!”

They further addressed rumors on February 23, 2021, when celebrating the two-year anniversary of their epic comeback. “We all have a ton of exciting stuff coming (together and apart ) and we can’t wait for you guys to hear all about it,” the band wrote in an Instagram caption.

News of the Jonas Brothers’ split first broke in October 2013. After almost six years, Nick, Joe and Kevin got the band back together in February 2019. “It’s been incredible, being back together after the longest time apart and spending this amount of time together in the studio, not to mention actually announcing this stuff and the response to the music,” Kevin told Paper Magazine in mMay 2019. “It’s been so overwhelming and so exciting. It means so much to us to be able to do this again as brothers.”

In 2019, the boys released their fan-favorite record Happiness Begins and went on tour. Since then, they’ve been teasing new music pretty consistently and even released the song “I Need You Christmas” in October 2020. Nothing was announced or released under the band’s moniker until March 2021, when the boys got together for the song “Selfish” on Nick’s Spaceman album. “Told you @jonasbrothers weren’t going anywhere,” the singer wrote on Instagram at the time, keeping his SNL promise.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the Jonas Brothers’ new music so far.

