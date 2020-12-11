Self-proclaimed “Christmas freak” Jordan Fisher is ready for his first holiday season as a husband!

A few weeks after he officially tied the knot with longtime love Ellie Woods, the To All the Boys 2 star told J-14 exclusively that he’s looking forward to having “some good family time” this Christmas.

“My family will come spend the night at my house and we’ll watch movies … then get up the next morning and do presents and watch parades and eat,” he said. “Ellie and I have definitely talked about the little things that we’re going to do and the new traditions that we want to begin. Christmas [pajamas are] a thing now, and we have onesies. Especially when kids start to come, I think that that will kind of inevitably evolve into other things.”

This year, specifically, the 26-year-old Broadway star is celebrating Christmas with the help of some cookies and milk. Jordan teamed up with Got Milk to help launch the #GotMilkCookieChallenge on TikTok.

“I’m ultra-fascinated by a brand that is simply two words and [these] two words have been etched into our brains are forever,” he said about partnering with the iconic brand. “It just makes sense to me. It’s fascinating that there’s so much power in all of that.”

Just like Jordan, fans can get involved with the #GotMilkCookieChallenge by duetting the triple threat on TikTok. For his part, the Teen Beach Movie alum danced around the kitchen with wooden spoons while wearing a Santa hat and baking his favorite type of Christmas cookie (which he told J-14 were ginger snaps) into a gingerbread house. “Be creative,” he advised followers planning on making their own videos. “Have something to do with whatever milk you love and have a nice cookie moment.”

Aside from baking cookies and leaving them out for Santa Claus, Jordan plans to keep the Christmas spirit alive in 2020 by “doing everything that make us feel happy,” even amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We have six Christmas trees in the house and Garland everywhere. Everything smells like Christmas. We were constantly watching Christmas movies or at least have them on while we’re working and doing things,” he said. “I think just doing whatever makes you feel good is what needs to happen.”

As this year comes to an end, the actor said he has a lot of projects on the horizon for 2021 and 2022, which he teases are going to be “crazy years” in terms of his career. From the sound of it, there’s a lot fans have to look forward to from Jordan in the near future!

