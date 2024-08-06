You might know Jordan Fisher from movie franchises such as Teen Beach Movie or To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, but these days, fans are discovering him on TikTok—where he’s become a sensation for sharing his love of Sarah J. Maas’ books during intermissions of his Broadway run in Hadestown.

Jordan, who currently stars as Orpheus in the hit musical, recently chatted to J-14 about his journey with the show, his passion for theater, and his unexpected BookTok fame.

“The fun thing that I like to kick it off with was that I begged everybody to be Hermes,” he said of his journey into Hadestown.

The Disney alum recalled his first experience watching the musical, saying, “The genesis of the show is wild and is as big as this room really. It’s theater at its finest, at its purest, but very much doesn’t feel like a Broadway show. And that’s what got me.”

He continued, “I was sitting, it was two weeks after they opened, I sat in the house being pretty familiar with a lot of the music. I was sitting in the house, house left orchestra, seven, eight rows back and seeing Reeve [Carney] during ‘Wait For Me’ and the lamp swinging and I was just like … That seems crazy. As a creative and as somebody with synesthesia to process all of that at one time … I felt like I was in it and it felt like I needed to be a part of this.”

Jordan’s journey with theater began at a young age, and he’s remained dedicated ever since. “My first love was theater really. I started when I was nine and that, so yeah, 21 years into it now, this theater was the beginning of it all and through it has just proven to me time and time again that it is the most stimulating form of art. It is the hardest thing to do.”

He’s also got to work with some amazing actresses opposite him in Hadestown, with The Summer I Turned Pretty‘s Lola Tung taking on the role of Eurydice earlier in the year, and Pretty Little Liars: Summer School actress Maia Reficco taking on the role this summer.

“One of my favorite things to do, really as bittersweet as it, is to meet people that you love and that you develop a really great bond with,” he shared. “When they leave and a new person comes in, it’s of course a shock and a little bit of a roller coaster. But to me, that’s one of the most joyful things about theater — the fact that it is inevitably going to change.”

Speaking of changing things up, Jordan’s newfound fame on BookTok came as a quite a surprise to him.

“I just didn’t plan on this being the case at all, man,” he laughed. “I think I was on Crown of Midnight, so book two of Throne of Glass and it dawned on me, I was like, this woman [author Sarah J. Maas] loves to cause chaos and doesn’t care about me or you or any of your feelings. She doesn’t care where you are when you’re reading the book. She’s just going to hurt your feelings and destroy you and then also make you really happy because she going give you a little something that makes you want to get that next book.”

Jordan often posts TikToks of himself reading during Hadestown intermissions, much to fans’ delight.

“That one little TikTok that I posted just randomly during an intermission,” he began, “I was just out of my mind and I couldn’t close the book, but I did have to go back on stage and sing songs and it changed my life and changed my world and I’m really grateful for it. Now I’m able to connect with authors of all types and all genres”

He concluded, “I found a corner of the social media world that I actually feel really good in and I feel safe, and I feel like it’s surrounded by like-minded people.”

