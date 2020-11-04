Actor and singer Jordan Fisher caught up with J-14 and took a major walk down memory lane! The To All the Boys 2 star shared his first audition story and revealed that he tried out for The Lion King national tour at only 10 years old. Unfortunately, he lost the role to fellow Disney Channel star Trevor Jackson!

The triple threat has teamed up with Verizon to spread the word about Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and will appear in four Verizon videos. Be sure to check out his latest video below and watch our exclusive video with Jordan above.

