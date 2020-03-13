Evert since she first stepped onto the Hollywood scene as a dancer on Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition, some people have been totally obsessed with Jordyn Jones! But wait, is the influencer single?

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the now 20-year-old has been known for keeping her six million followers in the loop about her life. The blonde beauty has been super open about her career and has even given her fans inside access to her love life. Jordyn is known for posting the most adorable PDA pics with her beau and yep, you guessed it, they’re total couple goals!

Who exactly is her man? Well, no worries Jordyn fans because J-14 broke it all down for you! From how they first met to their anniversary and everything in between, scroll through our gallery for a look at Jordyn Jones’ relationship.

