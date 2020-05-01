Jordyn Woods Seemingly Shades Kendall Jenner After Model Was Spotted With Her Ex

Fans are convinced that Jordyn Woods just threw some major shade at Kendall Jenner via Twitter, days after the model was spotted out with her ex-boyfriend — NBA star Devin Booker. For those who missed it, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and athlete were filmed getting some fresh air during a quarantine road trip together on Wednesday, April 29, sparking some major romance rumors between the two. After the pictures hit the web, Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF took to Twitter and, in a since-deleted Tweet, allegedly wrote, “Haha good morning” alongside three trash can emojis.

Immediately upon seeing the post, fans questioned her motives.

“Now, why did Jordyn Woods tweet emojis of trash cans and delete it,” one person asked. Another added, “Jordyn Woods really had the AUDACITY to throw shade at Kendall for dating her EX when she kissed Khloe [Kardashian]‘s man? The father of her child DAYS before the birth? THE A U D A C I T Y.”

For those who forgot, Devin was with Jordyn until February 2019, when multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair had gone their separate ways. Shortly after, news of her cheating scandal with Khloe‘s boyfriend at the time, Tristan Thompson, hit the internet.

Before being romantically linked to the Phoenix Sun player, Kendall was with another NBA star, Ben Simmons, from May 2018 until 2019. Earlier this year, however, they were seen together once again, but at the time, sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the exes were not back together. There were also rumors in the past that she had relationships with Blake Griffin, D’Angelo Russell, Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Kuzma.

As for the 24-year-old and Devin? Well, sources told TMZ that nothing romantic is going on between the two.

“Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group,” the insider said.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.