Joseph Quinn teased that he may be reprising his breakout role in the final season of Stranger Things!

Fans, of course, remember that the Hellfire Club leader died a hero’s death in season 4, sacrificing himself to help Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) fend off Vecna’s Demobats. However, he may be back and ready to rock for a final season, regardless of his character’s death.

According to Joseph, the “chances are high” that he may be hanging out with his former castmates and the show’s creators soon.

“I love those guys! I’d love to say hello,” he told Entertainment Tonight, seemingly teasing a possible involvement in S5. “I’m sure they’re working very hard to land the plane,” the actor continued. “It’s been a long time that they’ve been working on that, so I’m really delighted that they’re kind of getting towards the end, and they’re having a nice time.

“I’m sure they’re gonna deliver it in a pretty epic way,” he added. “I have no doubts.”

When he was pressed further whether Eddie Munson would be making a return, especially since many fans have a feeling that could happen, he responded, “I might have that feeling too.”

“Or maybe I don’t,” he added with a laugh. “I don’t know! Who knows?”

Hmm. interesting.

ICYMI, season 5 will serve as the final season of Stranger Things — and is currently under production. Back in May 2022, creators Matt and Ross Duffer took to social media ahead of the season 4 premiere to share a heartfelt note about the series, announcing its end.

“Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things,” the Duffer Brothers wrote. “At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons. It proved too large to tell in four but — as you’ll see for yourselves — we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last.”

Prior to Joseph’s cryptic comment, Jamie Campbell Bower, who plays Vecna/Henry Creel on the show, revealed that the final season is “completely insane.”

“If you thought last season was nuts, this season is just out of control, wild, like it’s bonkers. It really, really is. It’s bigger. It’s just completely insane. It’s completely insane,” he said in June 2024 on iHeart’s “I’ve Never Said This Before with Tommy DiDario.”

He added, “It’s just continually building. It’s been really interesting as well to have the play on in London, which I went to go and see, which goes back to Henry before we met him in season four. And to have a lot of the questions or a lot of the thoughts that I had about that character kind of answered by watching the play and also discover more, was really interesting for me.”

