Living her best life! Josephine Langford‘s style has evolved since she starred in the first After movie, which premiered in April 2019. As the actress walked more red carpets, her fashion game has taken a huge turn — and we love it.

“I think something’s medically wrong with my ankles, because I can’t wear heels over a certain height. I want to get it fixed,” the Australian star joked to InStyle during a March 2021 interview. “I’m trying to be more adventurous, so I don’t wear the same thing all the time.”

While she may have had a few roles before nabbing her role as Tessa Young in the film series based off author Anna Todd‘s books of the same name, Josephine became a major star once After premiered.

“I didn’t know. I actually remember reading for a friend who auditioned for Tessa a month beforehand,” the Moxie star told StyleCaster in September 2021. “I was like, ‘What’s this?’ She’s like, ‘Oh, it’s this romance. It’s based on these books, and these books are huge.’ I was like, ‘Oh.’ Then the more involved I got in the process, the more people told me and explained how large this fanbase was and how big these books were. It was something I definitely learned along the way.”

Once the first movie premiered it became a total phenomenon with Josephine traveling the world for various red carpets in different looks. Then, the next two movies were released amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We had a premiere and a press tour on the first movie and we were able to travel to so many places and luckily get to interact one-on-one with fans,” she recalled while chatting with WWD in November 2021. “We haven’t had so much of that experience now because of COVID-19, and I’m hoping — I’m being told — that next year things will resume.”

During her interview with InStyle, Josephine noted that experiencing high fashion is one of the best parts of being an actress.

“That’s the privilege of being an actor, though — getting to try things for glamorous red carpets,” the Netflix star gushed. “I miss seeing people and going places.” As Josephine gears up to say goodbye to the After franchise, the actress is looking forward to more roles in the future. And hopefully, more star-studded events. “I’m scared of commitment. So I’m not drawn to TV — I’m drawn to film,” she told WWD. “I think it’s partly why I became an actor.” Scroll through our gallery to see Josephine’s best fashion looks over the years.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.