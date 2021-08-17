Things may be heating back up between Scott and Brooke in the newest episode of Turner and Hooch, and J-14 has an exclusive first look!

In the clip, U.S. Marshall Scott (played by Josh Peck) and his trusty sidekick, Hooch, head to the office of federal prosecutor Brooke (played by Becca Tobin). The video opens with Scott hyping himself up before chatting with his ex-girlfriend. Fans watch as he mouths French words to himself, appearing to practice for his conversation with Brooke.

“When Brooke gets here, you’re going to sit and you’re going to stay, right?” Scott asks Hooch while petting his head, begging the dog to “be good.”

Once Brooke arrives at her office, Scott delivers her with some paperwork before discussing a possible dinner date. “What do you say to a French cuisine do-over?” Scott asks, before the two jump into a memory from their past. He then invites Brooke to a dinner that same night, launching into his previously practiced French. When Brooke replies, putting her own French skills on full display, Scott freezes.

“Answer the lady Hooch,” Scott jokes. “His French is a little rusty.”

The clip comes to an end with Brooke agreeing to the date, and leaves fans wondering what’s to come from these two former flames.

Prior to last month’s premiere of Turner and Hooch, Becca chatted with J-14 exclusively about working alongside Josh. Naturally, she had nothing but amazing things to say, along with some pretty hilarious memories.

“There’s a scene where Josh’s character, Scott, is cooking my character dinner,” the Glee alum recalled. “What’s written in the script is that the dog comes over and, basically, eats off the plate and, you know, licks the plate clean. So, obviously, they had to make that meal actually dog-friendly so that it wouldn’t upset the dog’s stomach. Josh and I didn’t really make that connection. We’re sitting there with the food, and Josh is, kind of, stirring it around and brings it up to his mouth.”

Josh, for his part, remembered that exact moment and added, “It looked bomb, and I’m not above eating food on set. … But in this case, it was dog-friendly, which means it was gross.”

Be sure to watch the video above, and find out what happens on Brooke and Scott’s date when the new episode of Turner and Hooch premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 18.

