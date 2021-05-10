When it comes to his thoughts on “toxic masculinity,” Joshua Bassett is not holding back. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star penned a lengthy note on Monday, May 10, about being told not to cry as a boy after calling Harry Styles “hot” and appearing to come out in a now-viral interview.

“In my experience, and many others, it’s taught and expected that ‘Boys Don’t Cry,'” he wrote alongside a video of him singing a song about that topic. “What on the surface might seem like a minor oversight, I believe is much, much deeper issue. I, like most men, was taught NOT to cry growing up. I was forced to suppress my ‘sensitive side.’ But here’s the thing, suppressing your emotions as a child will crush your spirit and bury your heart alive.”

The Disney star noted that when he was growing up he was “belittled by influential adults and peers” and “mentally beat” himself up when he cried.

“If you’re surprised and numbed — I don’t blame you. You’re part of a cycle. A long generational cycle of men who stopped truly feeling,” Joshua added. “I’m still practicing allowing myself to feel. (All anyone wants is to feel love, peace and acceptance anyway). Boys, please take the time to evaluate your emotional health.”

The HSMTMTS star’s social media post came hours after he appeared to come out in an interview while talking about the former One Direction singer. While answering fan questions, Joshua was asked what he admires about Harry.

“What I admire about Harry Styles is that he is a very classy man, and he’s also very well-rounded and he kind of does it all, acting, singing, fashion,” he shared. “I think he’s a just a nice guy and he doesn’t say too much, but when he talks it matters … He’s just cool, like, he’s cool! Who doesn’t think Harry Styles is cool? Also he’s hot, you know. He’s very charming too. Lots of things. I guess this also my coming out video, I guess.”

Joshua has yet to speak further on his sexuality, J-14 has reached out for comment.

The actor will be starring in season two of HSMTMTS, which premieres on Disney+ on Friday, May 14, and promised fans “a little bit more of the development of [his character] Ricky, as well as all the other characters.”

“This season is truly remarkable,” Joshua told Entertainment Tonight last month. “As much as it’s been hard filming during the global pandemic, I’m definitely sad to go because it’s so special. So it’s a bittersweet thing, but honestly it just means we’re that much closer to the rest of the world getting to see it. I’m so excited.”

