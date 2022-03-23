The stars of Julie and the Phantoms have fans in a frenzy after Madison Reyes and Jadah Marie posted photos of the two of them together on their respective Instagram accounts — shortly after the official announcement that the show was canceled.

Madison, 17, posted a photo of the two holding signs displaying the word “Besties,” that references their “Bestie Tour,” an event the pair will hold for their fans which includes a meet and greet, Q&A and a two-hour party.

“Get ready to catch these main things in May BECAUSE THE BESTIE TOUR IS BACKK,” said Madison in her post.

Jadah, 16, also posted a close-up shot of the friends hugging on her own Instagram, with the caption, “BESTIE TOUR 2022 BACK BABIES!! All info is on reyesmerch.com! Link in my bio!”

The Instagram posts were a sight for sore eyes for fans of Julie and The Phantoms, after executive producer Kenny Ortega announced that the show was not picked up for season 2 just a couple of months ago.

“We learned this week that Netflix will not be picking us up for another season,” he shared in December 2021. “Although our hearts are saddened, we move on with such pride for what we accomplished as a team and the family we built while creating Julie. We hope you will continue to follow us as we move forward with our work and careers.”

It was quite the shock for fans since the show was received so well and was even nominated for 13 Emmy awards in 2021. Kenny is still hopeful that the show could be picked up again in the near future.

“But you know, anything is possible,” said the director in an interview with Deadline. “I don’t want to jinx it. If Netflix wants to carry on with it anytime in the future, perhaps someone else will be interested in it. Perhaps we could tour the kids as a music group or maybe a film. But for now, there are no plans.”

The sad news of the show’s cancellation has not stopped the cast from hanging out and collaborating, though! On-screen and off-screen besties Madison and Jadah even created a song together called “Main Thing,” complete with a music video in October 2021. And let’s not forget the whole Bestie Tour they have planned for May 7.

“THIS FRIENDSHIP WILL BE MY FOREVER MAIN THING,” said one fan on Madison’s Instagram post of her and Jadah.

And devoted fans of Julie and the Phantoms are not ready to call the show quits — they have collected signatures and even launched a global campaign to save the series which helped the show trend No. 1 on Netflix globally.

“I wish that I could tell the fans that all of [their efforts] will get them Julie back,” Kenny added. “All I can really say is how much all of this has mattered to all of us who made the show and that we love them and are so grateful for the passion they’ve shown to the project.”

