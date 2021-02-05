The Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous stars are giving fans an inside look at their text messages with their moms! Raini Rodriguez, Kausar Mohammed and Paul-Mikél Williams caught up with J-14 exclusively and read the last thing their mothers sent them. From sharing Grease song lyrics to throwing out old clothes, these messages are seriously relatable! Be sure to watch the video above to play along with the actors, and watch Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 2 now on Netflix.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.