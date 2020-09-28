To celebrate the release of Netflix’s brand-new animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, three of the show’s stars — Raini Rodriguez, Sean Giambrone and Paul-Mikél Williams — caught up with J-14 and put their celebrity impressions to the test! The actors took turns recreating some of their favorite characters, from Netflix shows like Stranger Things and movies like Frozen, while the others guessed who they were impersonating. Make sure to watch the exclusive video above!

