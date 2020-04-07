Ramon Reed and Kaylin Hayman from Disney Channel’s Just Roll With It recently sat down with J-14 on the set of their show to talk all about the upcoming episodes. Plus, they also spilled on their least favorite stunts EVER (hint, Kaylin did *not* enjoy eating those mystery donuts) and what they hope will never happens! Make sure to check out the video above.

You can catch a new episode of Just Roll With It on Sunday, April 19, at 8:25 P.M. on Disney Channel.

