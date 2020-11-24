Canadian crooners Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have become one of Hollywood’s most iconic best friend pairs over the years! But as it turns out, they weren’t always as close as they are now.

Flashback to 2015, when Justin first heard Shawn’s name during an interview with WPLJ-FM Radio and asked “Who is Shawn Mendes?” Now, the “What Do You Mean?” singer definitely knows the Grammy-nominated artist, especially since they released a pretty meaningful song called “Monster” together in November 2020.

Detailing the trials and tribulations of fame, the track immediately resonated with both musicians.

“I think I was coming off the back of a couple of big songs and definitely just so driven by my ego and just feeling like something in this feels not right,” Shawn told Zane Lowe during his November 2020 Apple Music interview. “This song has always resonated with me and it just never found its way out. And now all of a sudden I was listening to it one day, and I just started my relationship with Justin. It just started forming properly in the last three months. And I called him and I was like, ‘Look, I have this song. It’s kind of going there.’ We go there.”

The “In My Blood” singer continued, “And his heart fell deep into it … And it just felt really nice because it was a full circle moment for me, this guy who was the reason I started singing.”

Now that Justin and Shawn have formed a bromance that’ll go down and history, let’s take a walk down memory lane and relive their friendship from the start! Scroll through our gallery for a complete timeline.

