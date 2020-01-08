On Wednesday, January 8, superstar Justin Bieber took to Instagram and confirmed that he is battling Lyme disease. After reports surfaced that he would address the illness in his upcoming docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, the 25-year-old posted to social media and cleared the air.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like s**t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health,” he admitted in his Instagram caption. “These things will be explained further in a docuseries I’m putting on YouTube shortly…you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!! It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP.”

The “What Do You Mean?” singer suffered from severe depression throughout 2019 and in the upcoming documentary he makes it clear that his mental health issues stemmed from being undiagnosed. Once medical professionals discovered the root of his issues, the singer was given multiple medications to combat the sickness before he was officially diagnosed. Now he’s being treated properly.

It is still unconfirmed how Justin contracted Lyme disease. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, “Lyme disease is diagnosed based on symptoms, physical findings (e.g., rash), and the possibility of exposure to infected ticks.”

As fans know, this shocking news came just days after Justin dropped his new solo single “Yummy” and released the first trailer for Justin Bieber: Seasons, which is set to premiere Monday, January 27.

According to the trailer’s description, the ten-episode series will show Justin as he pulls “back the curtain and giving fans an intimate look into the past few years of his life. From the joys of marriage to the struggles through difficult seasons, Justin opens up to reveal his biggest challenges as he gets back into the studio to record his first album since 2015.”

