Singer Justin Bieber will not stand for any hate about his new album Changes. On Friday, February 14, the 25-year-old singer slid into the DMs and totally clapped back at a fan who was hated on his new record on Twitter.

It all started on Thursday, February 13, the day before Justin’s new album was set to be released. Maria Ciuffo, host of Barstool Sports’ Chicks In The Office podcast, took to Twitter and shared her excitement about the new record — the “What Do You Mean” singer’s first collection of songs since 2015.

“I can’t believe we get a new Justin Bieber album at midnight,” she wrote.

The next morning, after Justin’s album had already been released, Maria took back her excitement and posted, “I wanted to love Justin Bieber’s album… I really did….”

The shade didn’t stop there! The podcast host then revealed she decided to listen to Harry Styles‘ recently released album Fine Line in order to get the “bad taste” of Changes out of her mouth.

After Justin caught wind of Maria’s negative review, he responded to her directly. According to screenshots Maria posted of her DM conversation with the singer, he wrote, “Too bad.” Naturally, fans were shook from his hilarious response.

“Justin Bieber just DM’d me because of my tweet about his album. I’m sad it happened this way,” Maria tweeted alongside a screenshot of the DM.

Thankfully, Maria was in the middle of recording a podcast when Justin sent his DM, so her entire reaction was caught on film. That’s not even the best part! Maria and her podcast cohost Francesca Mariano were actually reviewing Changes when the Twitter notification came through.

“That moment when you’re live on radio reviewing Justin Bieber’s new album and Justin Bieber DMs you about not liking his album,” the girls captioned the video of their reaction to Justin’s DM.

That moment when you’re live on radio reviewing Justin Bieber’s new album and Justin Bieber DMs you about not liking his album. Full story and reaction coming on Monday’s podcast… pic.twitter.com/Kn0EEg3IC8 — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 14, 2020

After the video went viral, Maria posted another screenshot of her DM conversation with Justin and revealed her response.

“Is it too late now to say sorry?” she wrote back to the singer and assured fans on Twitter that she actually was sorry.

