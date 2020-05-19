Forget his singing career, because Justin Bieber is now the hottest makeup artist in town! That’s right, the 26-year-old tried his hand at a brand new skill while stuck at home amid the coronavirus quarantine alongside wife Hailey Baldwin, and totally succeeded at giving her a full glam look.

During a recent episode of their new Facebook reality series, The Biebers, the 23-year-old model let her hubby raid her makeup bag and give her a seriously epic makeover after revealing to viewers, “I’ve never done this in my life.”

Well, from the looks of it, Justin might be good at everything because not only did he properly apply everything from foundation to lipstick, but coated her lashes with several swipes of mascara. As makeup lovers know, that’s seriously impressive for a beginner!

At the end of the tutorial, the “Intentions” crooner told his wife that he wanted her to wear pink lipstick before adding, “This is what separates the men from the boys. This is how we do it!”

Once he finished her entire face, Hailey grabbed a mirror to see how well her man did, and she was so proud of his epic skills.

“That’s actually really good… It’s not bad at all! [Makeup is] your new calling,” she concluded. “Justin’s coming for every makeup artist.” As fans know, this adorable clip came just few days after the couple got real about how difficult it has been to spend so much time together during the coronavirus quarantine in another episode of The Biebers. “I think just being in each other’s space a lot and not having ways to necessarily always go do other things… it’s definitely hard sometimes,” the model admitted. “I think we probably both annoy each other a lot sometimes. I think I purposely… bother you and do things that are just like annoying. And then you bite me! So don’t even try.”

