Some fans are devastated and some fans are rejoicing over the news that Justin Bieber has finally shaved off his mustache. That’s right, the singer took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 16 to share some footage of him getting rid of his controversial facial hair, and the internet quickly went into a frenzy.

The “Yummy” crooner also posted a swoon-worthy selfie to his feed, showing off his new, clean-shaven look.

“I shaved. Mustachio went on holiday, but he will be back in due time,” he captioned the photo.

As fans know, ever since he decided to grow out the mustache, the internet has been divided over the look. Some people loved the 25-year-old’s scruffy upper lip, while others were not into it all and begged him to shave it off. But the criticism didn’t seem to get the musician down at all. He constantly gushed over his facial hair in videos and on social media, and even nicknamed it “Mustachio.”

Fans may have his wife, Hailey Baldwin, to blame for Justin’s decision to finally say goodbye to good ol’ Mustachio, as a source told People Magazine earlier in the month that the model “can’t stand his mustache, so eventually it will come off.”

“For now, Justin is amused,” the insider explained at the time. “There are so many things to worry about in the world, and this is what people focus on. The more people want him to shave it off, the more he wants to keep it. It’s staying for now. It’s making him feel like a rebel and he likes it!”

“It’s gonna be a good week because Justin Bieber shaved his mustache,” one fan wrote on Twitter, with another adding, “Justin Bieber shaving his mustache is the best news that I heard all day.”

“Justin shaved his mustache off [and] now I can see his li’l face [and] now [I’m going to] cry,” a third fan tweeted.

