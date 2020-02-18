Some fans are not happy with Justin Bieber after he publicly screamed at his wife Hailey Baldwin over an arcade game. In a since-expired Instagram Stories video — which fans captured and reposted on social media — the 23-year-old showed off her Skee-Ball score of 2,050, which beat her husband’s score of 500.

“This is my score,” Hailey said as she showed of her game. Panning to the game next to her she said, “Husband’s score.”

While she was recording, Justin hid his face from the camera and angrily screamed, “Baby, I wasn’t trying!”

Hailey replied playfully, “I beat you — accept it.” She also captioned the social media video with, “I WON. ACCEPT IT.”

Fans on social media were quick to share their negative responses to the video. Many called Justin’s reaction to losing “disturbing” and others claimed that they were “worried” for Hailey.

“So not only does Justin slam the door on Hailey as she gets out of the car, he also acts like a raging lunatic when she beats him in an arcade game. Other couples could never!!” one person who reposted the clip said before referring to another video from January 2020 where Justin seemingly slammed a car door on his wife.

Another added, “Honestly low-key worried about her. That is not normally healthy behavior over losing an arcade game.”

A third fan wrote, “He was NOT joking, look at his face at the end. That looked like the face of somebody who was pissed they lost.”

Other social media users defended the “Yummy” singer and said that his response was “a joke.”

“He sounds like he is joking, it’s a 10 second video, calm down,” someone wrote on Twitter. Another person added, “He’s very obviously joking.”

Some people even related this particular incident with Hailey back to Justin’s past relationship with Selena Gomez.

“Is this the emotional abuse Selena was talking about, if so, I’m happy she left,” a fan said.

As fans know, in an interview from January 2020, the Rare songstress said that she had been a “victim” of emotional abuse during her on and off relationship with Justin.

“I’m not being disrespectful, I do feel I was a victim to certain abuse,” Selena explained at the time. “I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand the choices I was making. As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about this, I am really proud that I can say I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and I’ve found a way to just walk through it with as much grace as possible.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.