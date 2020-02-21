Singer Justin Bieber appeared on The Late, Late Show With James Corden on Thursday, February 20 to play a round of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts. During the game, he revealed that model Cara Delevingne is his least favorite out of Hailey Baldwin‘s friends and Cara had something to say about it!

It all started when the talk show’s host, James Corden, asked the “Yummy” crooner to rank his wife’s BFFs — Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Cara — from his favorite to least favorite.

“Kendall, Gigi, Cara Delevingne,” he said instead of eating a bull penis. Justin then explained that the ranking wasn’t personal.

“But here’s the thing: let’s go back to it though. I know Kendall the best. I’ve spent the most time with Kendall, you know, she’s a good friend of ours,” he said. “I haven’t spent a lot of time with Gigi and I haven’t spent a lot of time with Cara so I have nothing against those people.”

Justin’s explanation didn’t seem to matter to Cara. After the Spill Your Guts video hit the web, the model took to social media and responded to Justin’s answer during the game.

“If you have nothing against me, then why don’t you unblock me?” she captioned a clip from the late night show. “Love you [Hailey Bieber] — he should have just eaten the bull penis.”

Although she didn’t explicitly say why Justin has her blocked on Instagram, the two did have some beef back in July 2019. At the time, Cara came out in defense of Taylor Swift after the “Lover” songstress called out Justin and music manager Scooter Braun for bullying her in a lengthy Tumblr post.

After Taylor posted her initial statement, Justin took to Instagram and responded. He apologized for his past actions and explained that he was ready to put the drama behind them once and for all. Hailey commented on the lengthy apology and praised her husband’s post, calling him a “gentleman.”

Cara then took to the comments section and slammed both Justin’s apology and Hailey’s comment.

It’s unclear whether or not the comment is what led Justin to ultimately block Cara on Instagram.

Not only did Justin shade Cara during the Spill Your Guts game, but he added more fuel to the fire in his ongoing feud with Taylor too. Justin totally shaded her movie Cats by asking asked James to rank, on a scale of one to ten, how much he regretted being a part of the musical movie.

“I had the loveliest time making that film,” the host said honestly. “You’ve got to decide things on your own personal experience, and I had a really great time. I don’t regret doing it at all, because I decided to do it in the way I’ve decided to do many things; some have worked and some haven’t.”

Justin also asked James if he thought BFF Harry Styles was the more talented 25-year-old. Not wanting to respond, the host drank bird saliva.

When it came time for Justin to reveal which country has the worst fans, he opted to drink a green shrimp and chili pepper smoothie instead.

Finally, the game ended with a choice. Justin could either let James shave off his mustache or spoonful of ant yogurt. At the time, Justin downed food, but as fans know, he has since shaved the facial hair that took the internet by storm.

