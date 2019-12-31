Mark your calendars Justin Bieber fans because his docuseries is coming soon. After teasing fans, the 25-year-old dropped the first trailer for his upcoming YouTube Originals show called Justin Bieber: Seasons on Tuesday, December 31.

According to the trailer’s description, Justin “is pulling back the curtain and giving fans an intimate look into the past few years of his life. From the joys of marriage to the struggles through difficult seasons, Justin opens up to reveal his biggest challenges as he gets back into the studio to record his first album since 2015.”

The two-minute visual showed fans clips of what they can expect from the ten-episode docuseries once it premieres on Monday, January 27. From the look of it, viewers will have a chance to see Justin like never before every Monday and Wednesday on his YouTube channel.

“As humans we go through so many ups and downs. So many good seasons, bad seasons. Sometimes we want to give up,” he said during a sit-down interview in the video.

Other than getting up-close and personal access to his album recording process, fans will get to hear how Justin overcame hardships in his life after cancelling a leg of tour dates back in 2017. The series is also set to chronicle the long road the singer took when getting back to a place in his life when he was ready to make music again.

“I’m excited, I’m just nervous a little bit,” Justin said in the trailer. “This album is different because of where I’m at in my life.”

Viewers will also get to hear directly from the Purpose singer’s closest family and friends. Justin’s BFF Ryan Good, wife Hailey Bieber and manager Scooter Braun were all teased as special guests in the series.

In a statement about the upcoming docuseries, Justin also revealed why he decided to stream it on YouTube.

“When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans. It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey,” he said.

January 27, 2020 can’t come soon enough!

