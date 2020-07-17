After fans received emails claiming that Justin Bieber was hiring for his brand new music video, the singer spoke out and set the record straight. Not only did he debunk the rumor, but warned followers against “creeps” online.

“If you have received a message regarding a music video that looks like the previous story post it is NOT REAL! PLEASE BE CAREFUL THERE ARE CREEPS OUT THERE,” the 26-year-old wrote in a since-deleted Instagram Stories post.

He also shared a screenshot of the alleged email that appeared to be sent from his manager Scooter Braun.

“The video will take place in Toronto Ontario Canada on September 4th and 5th, 2020. We typically offer around $10,000 for the appearance but if you have a different rate in mind then that is something that could certainly be discussed amongst all parties involved,” a portion of the message read. “If travel and hotel is needed to get you to and from the shoot then that expense will be covered by us and will not be deducted from your payout. Hair, makeup, and wardrobe will be done on set and will require approximately two hours before shooting to be completed.”

The “What Do You Mean?” crooner didn’t say anything further, but added “FAKE” across the screenshot of the message.

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Justin has spoken out on social media. After posting about the Black Lives Matter movement on social media following the tragic deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, he hit back at a follower who told him to “worry” about other issues. For those who missed it, the person commented, “worry about Canada and your mental issues.”

To which Justin said, ““[Are you] saying that because I’m Canadian I shouldn’t worry about my fellow man? There’s an issue and I’m speaking about it because not only is it my right but my honor to stand by my fellow man.”

