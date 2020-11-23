To celebrate the release of their third studio album 回:Walpurgis Night, the ladies from GFRIEND chatted with J-14 about what it was like making the record. Members Eunha, Yerin, Sowon, Umji, Yuju and SinB not only spilled some exclusive tea on their new music but opened up about their future goals as a band! Make sure to watch the video above and check out the music video for their new song “MAGO” here.

