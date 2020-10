K-Pop girl group CLC‘s highly anticipated new single, “Helicopter” is officially out! In honor of the release, Seungyeon, Seunghee, Yujin, Sorn, Yeeun, Elkie, and Eunbin caught up with J-14 and spilled all the tea about their inspiration behind the song, their accomplishments as a band and their fanbase, Cheshire. Make sure to watch the exclusive video above!

