Apple TV+ is about to dive into the world of K-pop. That’s right, the streamer is set to release a docuseries following the lives of K-pop stars, and we have all the details! Keep reading for everything we know.

When Will ‘K-Pop Idols’ Be Released?

The new six-part documentary series, K-Pop Idols, will be hitting your screens on August 30, 2024.

Produced by Boat Rocker’s Matador Content, the series is brought to life by executive producers Todd Lubin, Jack Turner, Jay Peterson, among others.

Who Will ‘K-Pop Idols’ Follow

This series is your VIP ticket to explore the glitzy and gritty side of K-pop, spotlighting artists like Jessi, Cravity and BLACKSWAN.

K-Pop Idols will take viewers behind the curtain of one of the most high-energy and competitive genres in global music. Each episode offers an inside look at what it really takes to shine in the K-pop universe.

Jessi, who started her journey in New York and New Jersey before making her mark in South Korea, is known for her hit tracks like “Nunu Nana” and “Don’t Touch Me.”

Meanwhile, Blackswan, a creation of DR Music, features the talented members Fatou, Gabi, Sriya and NVee, with tunes like “That Karma” and “Cat & Mouse.”

As for Cravity, the nine-member group was formed by Starship Entertainment in 2020, and has made waves with catchy singles such as “Groovy,” “Break All the Rules” and “Gas Pedal.”

During an interview with J-14 from February 2024, Cravity member Serim explained where fans should begin on their Luvity [fandom name] journey.

“Shying away from our music, he also wants to recommend our variety shows or reality show appearances, and how we’re all really funny people,” Allen translated for Serim. “We’re a very fun group, so it kind of has a different side to us as when we are in the game in our zone, doing our music and compared in contrast to when we’re more casual and just goofing around with each other.”

So, mark your calendars for August 30, 2024, and get ready to be swept off your feet by the ultimate K-pop experience on Apple TV+!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.