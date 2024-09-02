K-Pop idols are often seen as living lives of incredible luxury and glamour, thanks to their fame and success. But did you know that some of these stars were already living the high life long before their music careers took off? Many K-Pop idols come from wealthy families, enjoying lifestyles that resemble the “chaebol” heirs you see in K-Dramas. For those unfamiliar, “chaebol” refers to large South Korean conglomerates run by powerful families.

Keep reading for a complete list of K-pop idols that are from wealthy families.

One notable example is Jay from ENHYPEN. His affluent background is so impressive that even his bandmates are in awe! Jay’s father is the CEO of Sinar Tours, a prominent travel agency in South Korea. During a 2021 episode of TMI News, host Jang Do Yeon asked the members of ENHYPEN who they believed was the wealthiest. Jay hesitated, unsure of his own status, but Heeseung quickly pointed to him. Jay was initially surprised and laughed, saying, “Oh, me?”

Heeseung explained that Jay’s wealth became apparent during a trip they took together. Heeseung revealed, “Jay covered many of the expenses. We stayed at a 7-star hotel.” Although Jay tried to downplay the situation by mentioning his father’s role in the travel agency, it was clear that the luxury was real.

TXT’s Taehyun, who was also on the episode, chimed in with a joke. He said, “We’re close friends, right?” Taehyun revealed that even during their trainee days, Jay’s wealth was noticeable.

“I already felt that he wasn’t ordinary since were were trainees,” the TXT member revealed. “He’d go around wearing all these necklaces and rings. When I would practice, I would just wear stretched out clothes, but he’d be wearing the cool ones.”

Curious about other K-Pop idols who come from wealthy backgrounds? Scroll through our gallery below to discover which stars enjoyed a taste of luxury long before they became famous.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.