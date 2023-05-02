Introducing the It-Girls of K-pop! Throughout the years, the term “It-Girl” has been thrown around whenever it comes to celebrities with an incredible impact on younger generations. Whether they’re artists, musicians or actors, the “It-Girl” is usually magnetic or captivating in some way, whether it’s via fashion, stage presence or sheer talent. Keep reading for who we think the current K-pop “It-Girls” are.

One of the first K-pop stars we have to immediately mention is Jennie Kim. The K-pop singer debuted as a member of the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK in August 2016 under the music label YG Entertainment.

Jennie was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, on January 16, 1996 (a Capricorn!), until moving to New Zealand when she was just 9 years old. However, she moved back to South Korea at age 14 in order to achieve her dream of becoming a K-pop star.

Jennie is often referred to as “Human Chanel” by South Korea outlets for her affinity of the luxury brand, as well as being its brand ambassador for years. On top of that, she definitely lived up to that title at the 2023 Met Gala, where she wore a vintage Chanel fit.

“I remember when I was little, I look through my mother’s wardrobe, and search for whatever vintage Chanel I could find,” Jennie told Elle Magazine in January 2019.

Jennie became the first BLACKPINK member to debut solo in November 2018, with the aptly named song “SOLO.” On top of that, the singer-songwriter is set to make her acting debut in HBO’s The Idol in 2023, which was cocreated by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, The Weeknd and Reza Fahim.

The K-pop idol explained that she’s “always been a fan of all [Sam Levinson’s] work,” during an interview with Elle Magazine in November 2022. “We got to meet and talk about the possibilities [of] me being in the show, and it worked out magically.”

“It was my first time ever doing anything close to being an actor, so hopefully they [the fans] like it,” she added.

Jennie isn’t the only It-Girl of K-pop right now! Other huge names include IVE’s Wonyoung, Le Sserafim’s Yunjin, NewJeans’ Danielle and so much more. Scroll through the gallery below for our list of K-pop’s It-Girls right now … And let us know who you think should be on the list!

