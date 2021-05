BROOKLYN 브루클린 just released the English version of his song “Imagine,” and spilled all the tea to J-14 exclusively. The rising K-pop star shared details on his new music, revealed which fellow K-pop artists he has on repeat and, of course, shared all the love for his Butterflies fanbase. Be sure to watch the video above and stream “Imagine,” out now.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.